Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.96

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 5559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000.

About Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.