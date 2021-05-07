Eaton Co. plc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

