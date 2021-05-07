ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.25

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 521991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.98%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

