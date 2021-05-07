Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

