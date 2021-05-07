Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDIT. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

EDIT stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

