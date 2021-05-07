Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.070-2.270 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,255,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,083. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,276 shares of company stock worth $27,633,164. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.