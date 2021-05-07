Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 89,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

