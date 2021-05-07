Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,051. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.