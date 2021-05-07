Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.51

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 7471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 917,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

