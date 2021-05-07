Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 28,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,939. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,579,002 shares of company stock worth $5,284,223. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

