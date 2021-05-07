Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

