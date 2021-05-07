Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $7.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $5.90 to $7.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

