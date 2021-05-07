Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 139,035 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

