Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 119,015 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,015 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of FormFactor worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

