Emerald Advisers LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $261,568,866.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

