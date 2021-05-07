Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $8.72 Million Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 584,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

