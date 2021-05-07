Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 400 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

