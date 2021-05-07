Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 43,397 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Diodes were worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $544,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.