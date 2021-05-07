Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 786,047 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5,046.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,047 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,362.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 815,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after buying an additional 759,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $2,354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNK opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.