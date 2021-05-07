Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $19.94 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

