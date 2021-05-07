Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of South State worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in South State by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Insiders have sold 60,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,093 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

