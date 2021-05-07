Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $24.92 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.17% of TransMedics Group worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $628.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $282,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at $637,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,906. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

