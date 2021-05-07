Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $32.74 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,154,760 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TriNet Group stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $87.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

