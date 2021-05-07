Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $13.36 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 277,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $39.85 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

