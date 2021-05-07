Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.48% of Blueprint Medicines worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.18 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

