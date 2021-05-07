Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.74 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 100759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

