Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.21.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

