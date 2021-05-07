Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $231,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $66.14 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

