Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 130,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,571,083 shares.The stock last traded at $39.37 and had previously closed at $39.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

