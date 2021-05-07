Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,867. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

