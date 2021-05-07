Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Raised by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE ET opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

