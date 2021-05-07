Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,903,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 45,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 428,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 86,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

