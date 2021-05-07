ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.24

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 3125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

