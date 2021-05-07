EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

