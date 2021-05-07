Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Netflix makes up approximately 2.8% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.69. 163,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

