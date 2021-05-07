Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138 billion to $1.148 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

ENV stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

