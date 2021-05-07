Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 18781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Epizyme by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $694.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.