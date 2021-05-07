EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 19,120,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,988. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

