Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,290. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.