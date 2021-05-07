Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.96.

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,284. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

