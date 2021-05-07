Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.