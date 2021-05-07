Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.04.

TSE:EQX traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

