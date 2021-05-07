Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $169.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

