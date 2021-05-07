Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crane Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. Crane has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

