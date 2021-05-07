Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPGP. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

