Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Russel Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.31. 145,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,672. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$13.20 and a 1-year high of C$32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 389.74%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

