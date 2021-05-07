Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter.

SGI opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

