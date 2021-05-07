Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

TSE:L traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$70.45. 28,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.50. The firm has a market cap of C$24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

