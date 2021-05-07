Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.00 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

