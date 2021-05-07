Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,347,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 479,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

